Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of OCN opened at $29.29 on Friday. Ocwen Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The company has a market capitalization of $223.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a current ratio of 16.72.

Ocwen Financial ( NYSE:OCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($3.88). The firm had revenue of $250.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. Ocwen Financial had a net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ocwen Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ocwen Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,921 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 121,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocwen Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Ocwen Financial Corp. is a financial services holding company, which engages in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Servicing, Lending, and Corporate Items and Other. The Servicing segment engages in the residential servicing business, which offers residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services.

