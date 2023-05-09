On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Financial Comparison

AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Rating) and On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AUO and On Track Innovations’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AUO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A On Track Innovations $14.88 million 0.00 -$11.66 million N/A N/A

AUO has higher earnings, but lower revenue than On Track Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AUO has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of AUO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of On Track Innovations shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of AUO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AUO and On Track Innovations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AUO N/A N/A N/A On Track Innovations -63.06% -1,110.80% -62.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AUO and On Track Innovations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AUO 0 0 1 0 3.00 On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

AUO beats On Track Innovations on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AUO

AUO Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Petroleum. The company's product portfolio includes readers, controllers and terminals, management software, payment services, and Payment System as a Service (PSaaS). It offers OtiMetry System that incorporates telemetry, sales, and operations into solution with cloud control, and real-time online management and alerts; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and EMV payment reader; TRIO, a payment device for installation in kiosks and vending machines; UNO-8 and UNO-PLUS contactless readers for unattended retail environments with self-service payment stations, including ATMs, toll roads, access control, and mass transit validators; and controllers and gateways comprises OTI TeleBox, a machine-to-machine controller that enables the communication between machines, and GoBox, a machine-to-machine controller that communicates between machines, cashless readers, and remote servers. The company also provides a terminal management system, which is a cloud-based system that provides real-time control and insights of each machine enabling operators to remotely manage their terminal's fleet; and cloud based vending management system and vending BI. In addition, it offers payment services, including payment service API, an application programming interface; close loop payment that supports close-loop payment cards; and APIs for integration with mobile payment solutions, as well as original equipment manufacturer (OEM) payment solutions. The company's readers are certified by various card associations and support Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, MIFARE, FeliCa, and others. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

