ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-0 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.10 million-$42.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.33 million. ON24 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.07-0 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 260,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,829. The company has a market capitalization of $397.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.07. ON24 has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.44.

Insider Transactions at ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. ON24 had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $46.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 11,229 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $85,452.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 249,092 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,895,590.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James Blackie sold 17,823 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total value of $135,633.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 194,178 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,477,694.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,140 shares of company stock valued at $419,878. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON24

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 229.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 1,092.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4,250.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

See Also

