Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $86.16 on Friday. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $89.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Onto Innovation’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 232.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the third quarter worth $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.