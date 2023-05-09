OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
OP Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.
NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
