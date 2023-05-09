OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

OP Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:OPBK opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. OP Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $126.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at OP Bancorp

Institutional Trading of OP Bancorp

In related news, Director Brian Choi purchased 2,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,420.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,661,758. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other OP Bancorp news, Director Soo Hun Jung acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 235,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian Choi bought 2,182 shares of OP Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $25,420.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,661,758. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 35,182 shares of company stock valued at $351,865 in the last 90 days. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of OP Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 43,991 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OP Bancorp by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.