Optimism (OP) Reaches One Day Volume of $73.79 Million

Optimism (OP) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Optimism token can now be bought for approximately $1.71 or 0.00006179 BTC on major exchanges. Optimism has a total market capitalization of $538.18 million and approximately $73.79 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Optimism has traded down 21% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Optimism

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Optimism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

