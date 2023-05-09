Orchid (OXT) Hits Market Cap of $67.97 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $67.97 million and $1.32 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00025129 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00018309 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,644.67 or 0.99983639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

