Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Hits $68.62 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Orchid has a market cap of $68.62 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Orchid token can now be purchased for about $0.0713 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.070993 USD and is down -3.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,155,654.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

