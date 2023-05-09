Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55-$1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Orion Office REIT from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE ONL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.15. The company had a trading volume of 330,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,474. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.17. Orion Office REIT has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Orion Office REIT’s payout ratio is -23.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

