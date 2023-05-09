Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 2,520 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $285,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 7.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $53.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $68.27. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.