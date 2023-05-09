Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 384 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,783,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 74,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,480,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,059,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $756.45.

BLK opened at $643.14 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $661.76 and its 200-day moving average is $695.62. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $96.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BlackRock news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total transaction of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,024 shares of company stock worth $27,820,244. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

