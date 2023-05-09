Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 7,503 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $2,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ XT opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.67. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $56.14.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.