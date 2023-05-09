Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 1,708 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,079 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock worth $339,801. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.85.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $188.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.52. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

