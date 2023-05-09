Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $83.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.85 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $100.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

