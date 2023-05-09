Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 387 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $113.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $131.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

