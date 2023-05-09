Osmosis 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $8.93 Million (OSMO)

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Osmosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00002392 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $326.54 million and approximately $8.93 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ genesis date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “The OSMO token is a governance token on the Osmosis network, enabling staked token holders to decide the future of the protocol, including voting on upgrades, allocating liquidity mining rewards, and setting the network swap fee. Osmosis is an automated market maker (AMM) protocol that enables the creation of customized AMMs with sovereign liquidity pools using Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. Users can launch liquidity pools with unique parameters and governance can implement liquidity reward (LP) rewards for specific pools. Osmosis is a fair-launched, customizable AMM for interchain assets that allows the creation and management of non-custodial, self-balancing, interchain token indexes similar to Balancer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Osmosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

