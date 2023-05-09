Oxen Trading Down 11.3% This Week (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000402 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $159,540.78 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,670.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.68 or 0.00287980 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.24 or 0.00557417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00068060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00441281 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000929 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00142725 BTC.

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,014,975 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

