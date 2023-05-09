Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Down 0.6 %
OXSQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.
Institutional Trading of Oxford Square Capital
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.
