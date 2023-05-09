Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 87.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.5%.

OXSQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 67,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Oxford Square Capital has a 52-week low of $2.82 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.22.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 153.89% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $11.91 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 386.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

