PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) CEO R Preston Feight Sells 46,523 Shares

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.18. 888,578 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,250,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

