Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.16

Pacton Gold Inc. (CVE:PAC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 107800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Pacton Gold Trading Down 6.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$7.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Pacton Gold Company Profile

Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the exploration and development of high-grade gold properties located in the Red Lake gold rush in Ontario, Canada.

