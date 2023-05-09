PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF – Get Rating) shot up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.76 and last traded at $5.76. 110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,460% from the average session volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.
PageGroup Trading Up 9.3 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.34.
About PageGroup
PageGroup Plc engages in the provision of recruitment consultancy services. Its brands include Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Outsourcing and Page Personnel. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, Asia Pacific, Americas, and United Kingdom. The company was founded by Michael Page and Bill McGregor in 1976 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.
