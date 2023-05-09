Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $7.00. The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $9.22. Palantir Technologies shares last traded at $9.17, with a volume of 69,624,753 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,966.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total value of $169,506.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,858,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 153,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $1,541,203.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 281,526 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,966.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,362 shares of company stock worth $2,149,762. Insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 57,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $944,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 36,977 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.21, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 2.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $508.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.