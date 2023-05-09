Park Aerospace (PKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,018. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PKE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 11.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 535.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

