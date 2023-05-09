Park Aerospace (PKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.
Park Aerospace Price Performance
Shares of Park Aerospace stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,018. Park Aerospace has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $254.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.33.
Park Aerospace Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Park Aerospace (PKE)
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
- Is Alteryx Stock Presenting a Buying Opportunity?
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.