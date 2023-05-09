Parthenon LLC Buys Shares of 1,535 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

KMB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 213,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average of $132.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.