Parthenon LLC Buys Shares of 1,535 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,845,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,264,000 after buying an additional 346,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 31.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,145,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,910,000 after acquiring an additional 272,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Kimberly-Clark news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,156,606.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares in the company, valued at $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %
KMB stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.43. The stock had a trading volume of 213,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.02 and a 200 day moving average of $132.35. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.
About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
- Under Armour May Have Just Bottomed
- Skyworks Solutions: Another Crack in the Consumer Outlook
- Palantir: Bottoming On Unprecedented Demand
- Duke Energy Held Up Against Market Volatility: Here’s Why
- Arista Networks: Cloud Computing Selloff Creates an Opportunity
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.