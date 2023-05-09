Parthenon LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJR stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.25. 720,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,078,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.02. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

