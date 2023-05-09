Patrick W. Allender Sells 1,964 Shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Patrick W. Allender sold 1,964 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $118,527.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,838.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ESAB remained flat at $58.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 140,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.76. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $63.32.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. ESAB had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ESAB by 71.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ESAB during the third quarter valued at $59,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on ESAB in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ESAB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

