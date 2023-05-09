PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a market cap of $531.64 million, a P/E ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -375.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com began coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.