Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Perpetual Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

Shares of Perpetual Energy stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$40.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.72.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy ( TSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$28.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.00 million. Perpetual Energy had a net margin of 49.94% and a return on equity of 48.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perpetual Energy will post 0.0203443 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

