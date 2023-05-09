Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT) Price Target Cut to C$0.65

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.70 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Perpetual Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Perpetual Energy Price Performance
Shares of Perpetual Energy stock opened at C$0.62 on Friday. Perpetual Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.57 and a 52 week high of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$40.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.72.
About Perpetual Energy
Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.
