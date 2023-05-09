Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.76-4.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. 1,022,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,346. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.51. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at $897,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 3,723 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $132,427.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,414.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

