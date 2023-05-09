Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Up 9.8%

Shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) were up 9.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.36 and last traded at $12.36. Approximately 531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 20,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PHAR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $811.31 million, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.93.

Institutional Trading of Pharming Group

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 1.08%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

