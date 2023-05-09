Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 758,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,930,000 after purchasing an additional 26,927 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $3,793,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 268,645 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.7 %

PSX stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.30. 596,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.73.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

