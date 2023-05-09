PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

PCQ stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.26. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.44.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.