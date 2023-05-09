PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE PHK opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.86.
PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
