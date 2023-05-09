PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.2% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE PHK opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. PIMCO High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $5.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO High Income Fund

PIMCO High Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PIMCO High Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 52,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 11.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. It seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on February 18, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.