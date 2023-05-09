PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 76,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 22,266 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 113,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

