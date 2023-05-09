PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PFN opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $6.73 and a 1 year high of $8.44.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
