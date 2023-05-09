Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $59.21 million and approximately $56,135.29 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00119271 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00046742 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00029259 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

