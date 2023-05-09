Pivotal Research Trims Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Target Price to $3.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Pivotal Research from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ATUS. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.42.

Altice USA Price Performance

Altice USA stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Altice USA has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.01, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

