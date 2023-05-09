Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Reiterated by VNET Group

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by analysts at VNET Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.26. 1,260,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,261. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.