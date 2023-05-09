Pocket Network (POKT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $714,942.45

Pocket Network (POKT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last week, Pocket Network has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0403 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $41.09 million and $714,942.45 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

