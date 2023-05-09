Polymath (POLY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $380,755.81

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000676 BTC on major exchanges. Polymath has a market capitalization of $173.51 million and approximately $380,755.81 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Polymath has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.60 or 0.00290510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00012716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000928 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

