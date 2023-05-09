Predictive Oncology (POAI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,707.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.64%.

Shares of POAI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,539. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $14.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.38. Predictive Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $15.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POAI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 2,582.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the third quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter worth $54,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal, and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

