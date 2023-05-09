Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 698.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,843 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 19,260 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $2,813,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $154.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.01 and its 200-day moving average is $155.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

