Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 32,419 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2,415.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Linde by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Linde by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 14,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.55, for a total transaction of $5,442,464.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,091,669.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,017 shares of company stock worth $23,775,561 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Linde Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Linde from $385.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.63.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $365.67 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $354.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.95. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $373.58. The company has a market capitalization of $179.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.