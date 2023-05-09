Premier Fund Managers Ltd Purchases 42,500 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 354.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $63.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 487.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.10.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $205.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,631,524.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 100,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $6,285,643.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,450,048.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $612,497.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,631,524.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,789 shares of company stock worth $16,575,471. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

