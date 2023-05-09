Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 105,807 RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of RH Tactical Outlook ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RH Tactical Outlook ETF Price Performance

Shares of RHTX stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.84. RH Tactical Outlook ETF has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $15.56.

RH Tactical Outlook ETF Company Profile

The RH Tactical Outlook ETF (RHTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund actively manages ETFs and funds that provide exposure to equities and fixed income securities, aiming for total return and downside protection. RHTX was launched on Sep 20, 2012 and is managed by Adaptive.

