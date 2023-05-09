Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 105,807 RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 105,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of RH Tactical Outlook ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
RH Tactical Outlook ETF Price Performance
Shares of RHTX stock opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day moving average of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.84. RH Tactical Outlook ETF has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $15.56.
RH Tactical Outlook ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RH Tactical Outlook ETF (RHTX)
- Is Tech Stocks’ Dominance A Warning Signal For The Broad Market?
- Can Devon Energy’s Double-Digit Yields Be Sustained?
- J&J Kenvue Spinoff Aims To Give Investors A Healthy Return
- Corporate Travel Rebound May Keep Marriott Stock Traveling Higher
- Snap Proves More DAUs Don’t Mean More Revenues
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH Tactical Outlook ETF (NYSEARCA:RHTX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for RH Tactical Outlook ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH Tactical Outlook ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.