Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 13,063 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 560.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 71.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

