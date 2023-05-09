Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,437 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of CSX by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.78. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CSX from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.