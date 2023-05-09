Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 179.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $264.82 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The stock has a market cap of $167.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.60.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

