Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on May 9th, 2023

Primerica (NYSE:PRIGet Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Primerica Stock Down 1.0 %

Primerica stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,532. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

Read More

Earnings History for Primerica (NYSE:PRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.