Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS.

Primerica Stock Down 1.0 %

Primerica stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $180.47. The stock had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,532. Primerica has a 52-week low of $110.22 and a 52-week high of $195.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.17 and a 200 day moving average of $157.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,858.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 12,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $2,409,119.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Primerica by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

