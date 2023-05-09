Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Director Buys $20,061.00 in Stock

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) Director Eric Alan Johnson bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $20,061.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,701.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Primis Financial stock remained flat at $7.31 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.76. Primis Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRST shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens started coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 124.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Primis Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Articles

