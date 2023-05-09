Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Primoris Services also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.70 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Primoris Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Primoris Services stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 131,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,491. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.24. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 9.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $273,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primoris Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after acquiring an additional 28,615 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 26.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Primoris Services by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,609,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,165,000 after purchasing an additional 218,611 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,815,000 after buying an additional 1,065,317 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

